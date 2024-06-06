USF coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s new deal: $11.55 million over 6 years

The unprecedented season delivered last season by the USF men’s basketball team has resulted in a $4 million raise for its coach.

On Thursday, the university released the new six-year, $11.55 million deal signed April 30 by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to a 25-8 record and the program’s first regular season conference title in his inaugural year. The deal, in theory, keeps Abdur-Rahim with the Bulls until the end of the 2030 season.

He signed a six-year, $7.35 million deal upon his arrival from Kennesaw State last spring.

Under terms of the new agreement, Abdur-Rahim will make $1.8 million — including a $500,000 base salary — next season. His annual compensation tops out at $2.05 million the final year.

Additionally, his staff salary pool — $1 million last season — increases to $1.2 million for the 2024-2025 season, and climbs $50,000 each year. The contract also states that each time the Bulls appear in the NCAA Tournament, the school will provide a $50,000 incentives pool for assistants. For NIT appearances, the total is $20,000.

Abdur-Rahim’s buyout, should he take another coaching job, remains at $2 million through March 31, 2026 before gradually decreasing to $500,000 the final year of the deal. The buyout is reduced by 50% if Michael Kelly is no longer the athletic director.

Performance bonuses include $25,000 each for a conference regular season and conference tournament title, $25,000 for an NCAA at-large berth, $50,000 for a Final Four appearance and $100,000 for a national title.

USF’s 25 wins last season were the most in program history. Additionally, the team earned its first Associated Press top-25 ranking, ended the regular season with three consecutive sellouts of the Yuengling Center, and earned the program’s first postseason berth (in the NIT) in a half-decade. As a result, Abdur-Rahim was named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

