USF scoring leader Chris Youngblood entering NCAA transfer portal

Veteran guard Chris Youngblood, the top scorer for USF during its historic season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, potentially shattering any roster stability the Bulls hoped to maintain from their 25-8 team.

Bulls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday evening that Youngblood — the reigning American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year — had entered the portal. The news comes three days after Bulls guard Selton Miguel — the AAC Sixth Man of the Year — announced he’s declaring for the NBA draft and also entering the portal.

“We operate in a different day & time in collegiate sports,” Abdur-Rahim posted. “Wish (Youngblood and Miguel) the best on their next step.”

Youngblood’s departure means the Bulls likely will have to replace their top three scorers — and five of their top eight — from the team that won the program’s first regular-season conference crown and reached the second round of the NIT. Six-foot-10 junior Kasean Pryor could have some pro options, Abdur-Rahim said following the season finale.

The upheaval — and possible roster rebuild — ultimately could influence the college decision of five-star prospect Karter Knox, a onetime Kentucky pledge who re-opened his recruiting Monday when Wildcats coach John Calipari departed for Arkansas.

A former Tampa Catholic standout, Knox originally had USF among his four finalists, when the roster remained intact. Now, his older brother Kobe shapes up as USF’s top returning scorer (8.4 points per game).

Youngblood’s exit is by far the most stunning of the recent moves. Recruited by Abdur-Rahim to Kennesaw State in 2020, he played three seasons for the Owls before following Abdur-Rahim — with Kennesaw teammates Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings — to Tampa.

This past season, he averaged 15.3 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.6% from 3-point range (69 of 166) and sparkling in some of the Bulls’ biggest wins. He totaled 40 points in late-season triumphs against FAU and Charlotte, going 10 of 17 from long range. In a season-ending loss to Virginia Commonwealth in the NIT, Youngblood finished with 28 points, six rebounds and two assists.

