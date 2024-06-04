USF Bulls hire AJ Newell as women’s golf coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg native AJ Newell has been named the new USF Womens Golf Coach.

Newell, a former LPGA Tour Player was a NCAA All-American at the University of Tennessee. She served as a golf professional at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville and at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair Beach before starting her collegiate coaching career as an assistant at the University of Michigan. While at Michigan. the Wolverines made three straight NCAA regional appearances. She served as interim head coach in the spring of 2022, leading the program to its first Big Ten title and the NCAA Finals.

During Newell’s four-year career at Tennessee (2012-15), she played in 38 career tournaments, posted seven top-10 finishes, and was named to the 2011 SEC All-Freshman Team while helping lead the Volunteers to four straight NCAA regional bids and two NCAA Finals appearances (2012 and 2015). As a senior in 2015, she earned Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-America honorable mention honors and tied for seventh at the NCAA Finals. That same season. she earned her first collegiate victory at the Westbrook Spring Invitational and was the runner-up at the Golfweek Conference Challenge.

Newell was a member of UT’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and also assisted in teaching a Master of Business Administration program class designed to introduce female students to the fundamentals of golf to help them succeed in the business world. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Tennessee in communication studies, with a minor in journalism and electronic media, in 2015.

“I feel truly honored to return home to lead the South Florida women’s golf team,” Newell said. “I would like to thank Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly for this tremendous opportunity. His vision and support are evident in USF’s premier golf facilities and the commitment at every level to the success of the program, and will allow us to compete for championships.”

“I would like to thank my husband, Dan, for his relentless support through the years. As a Tampa native, I am well versed in all that South Florida has to offer and look forward to returning to the community of Tampa Bay and getting to work! Go Bulls!”

