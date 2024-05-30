USF Bulls football on ESPN Primetime vs. Alabama

TAMPA (USF) – The USF Bulls will receive primetime ESPN television coverage against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 7. The game will be played in Tuscaloosa with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

In 2023, the Bulls faced the 10th ranked Crimson Tide 17-3 at Raymond James Stadium that drew 4.8 million viewers on ABC. The 2024 game marks USF’s second trip to Alabama, as the Bulls fell 40-17 in the first game of the 2003 season at Legion Field in Birmingham.

The 2023 season saw the Bulls program produce the best six-game turnaround and a Boca Raton Bowl rout of Syracuse (45-0) in its first season under head coach Alex Golesh. USF’s 2024 home games start with an Aug. 31 match against Bethune-Cookman. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with 7pm kickoff. The Bulls then travel to Southern Mississippi on Sept.14 for another 7pm start on ESPN+.

There are also two confirmed Friday prime-time games, Oct. 11 vs. Memphis in Raymond James Stadium and a Nov. 1 contest at Florida Atlantic. The remaining kickoff times and television coverage are expected to be made on a weekly basis as part of the American Athletic Conference’s 12-day selection process.

2024 USF Football Schedule Kickoff / TV

Aug. 31 vs. Bethune-Cookman 7 PM/ESPN+

Sept. 7 @ Alabama 7 PM/ESPN

Sept. 14 @ Southern Miss 7 PM/ESPN+

Sept. 21 vs. Miami TBA

Sept. 28 @ Tulane* TBA

BYE WEEK 6

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Memphis* 7 PM/ESPN

Oct. 19 vs. UAB* Homecoming TBA

BYE WEEK 9

Fri., Nov. 1 @ FAU* 7:30 PM/ESPN2

Nov. 9 vs. Navy* TBA

Nov. 16 @ Charlotte* TBA

Nov. 23 vs. Tulsa* TBA

Nov. 29/30 @ Rice* TBA

Fri., Dec. 6 AAC Championship Game 8 PM/ABC

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.