USF Bulls to face Syracuse in Boca Raton Bowl

Ever since USF’s bowl odds transitioned from long shot to legitimate, longsuffering Bulls fans have speculated endlessly on possible destinations and matchups.

Some yearned for a postseason clash with rival UCF, others for a getaway out of state. Some simply wanted a game against a Power Five foe as a gauge for the program’s progress.

At least one of those scenarios unfolded.

The Bulls will, in fact, travel to a popular vacation spot for the bowl season, albeit by chartering a bus instead of a plane. The program is expected to announce later Sunday that its first bowl appearance in five years will come against Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21.

Kickoff at FAU Stadium is at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

UCF, meanwhile, will be headed to Tampa. The Knights will face Duke in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 22 (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Also in Tampa, LSU and Wisconsin will square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day at RayJay in the annual clash of SEC and Big Ten foes. Kickoff is at noon.

Like the Bulls, Syracuse finished 6-6, but went only 2-6 in the ACC and fired eighth-year coach Dino Babers in late November following a 31-22 loss at Georgia Tech. Under interim coach Nunzio Campanile (the Orange’s tight ends coach), Syracuse topped Wake Forest 35-31 in its regular-season finale to achieve bowl eligibility.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was hired as Babers’ permanent replacement earlier this month.

The former Big East rivals have met 10 times, with the Orange owning an 8-2 record. USF’s most significant win in the series arguably came in 2015, when the Bulls entered Raymond James Stadium with a 1-3 mark amid palpable buzz of coach Willie Taggart needing to win to retain his job.

Taggart unleashed struggling quarterback Quinton Flowers that day, when the sophomore scrambled, slung and improvised his way to a breakout effort resulting in a 45-24 Bulls triumph. Behind Flowers, USF would win 27 of its next 33 games and play in three bowl contests.

