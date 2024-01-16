USF Bulls in 12-team College Football Playoff? Yes, 247Sports says

This season’s inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will bring new names to the expanded field. New names like USF, according to one national outlet.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford has the Bulls in his early playoff projections for the 2024-25 season. USF would be the No. 11 seed in his bracket and open at No. 6 Oregon.

Crawford cites a few factors in his choice: Alex Golesh’s Bulls signed the top Group of Five recruiting class this cycle, and the American Athletic Conference is strong but “wide open.”

Both points are valid. USF will be one of the most talented programs outside the Power Four, especially with Byrum Brown preparing for another year as the starting quarterback. The AAC should still be one of the best five or six conferences but looks shakier at the top with SMU headed to the ACC and Tulane breaking in a new coach (Jon Sumrall). That sets up well for a team like USF to jump into the conference title race, and the AAC champion should be a serious contender to make the expanded field.

There is, however, one critical, unresolved matter: How many spots will go to conference champions? The current format has six, which guarantees at least two bids for champs outside the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12. That’s good for USF.

But the expectation in the industry is that the format will change this offseason. As the Pac-12 disappears, it’s more likely that only the top five (not six) conference champions earn an automatic berth. Realistically, that means the AAC champion will have to compete with teams like Liberty or Boise State for the final guaranteed spot.

USF has 1,000-to-1 odds to win it all, according to early betting lines.

Crawford also has Florida State as the No. 3 seed.

• • •

