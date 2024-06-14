New USF baseball coach seeking players with a gym rat mentality

TAMPA — During his introductory news conference Friday, new USF baseball coach Mitch Hannahs laid out his fundamental recruiting philosophy by recalling the night he discovered one of his former players, Joe Kido.

Hannahs, then-coach at Indiana State, was so enamored with the spunk and determination of the 5-foot-7 fireball, he vowed to make him a Sycamore. The only glitch: Hannahs was watching Kido from inside a gym, not a dugout.

“I watched him play a basketball game against my youngest son,” Hannahs recalled. “And I told my wife as we went home, ‘I’m signing that kid. I don’t know if he plays baseball, but if he does, I want him in my program every day.’ And he ended up playing a little bit for us the last few years.”

Kido, who hit .257 in five years in the Indiana State program, is headed to Japan to play in an independent league. With that anecdote, the prerequisite for all future Bulls players was established.

For Hannahs, hired to resuscitate a program that has suffered losing seasons each of the last three years, resolve is every bit as vital as spin rate and slugging percentage.

“I said in the past years to my staff, ‘Let’s go get 20 really good players, maybe 25. But let’s make damn sure we’ve got 10 to 15 guys that come out there every day and they just grind, because I want that to rub off on those good players,’ ”Hannahs said.

“There are a lot of good players, I will never argue that. There are a lot of good players all over the country, but there aren’t a lot of players who are just tough and they want to win and they want to fight and they want to be successful. Finding those guys that put everything in front of themselves, now that’s a harder task. And those are the guys that you need to survive.”

Hannahs spent the last 11 seasons using such personnel to craft his alma mater into a mid-sized Midwest force. On his watch, Indiana State amassed a 355-214-1 record with two Missouri Valley Conference titles, five NCAA Tournament appearances and a super regional berth.

Now, he arrives at a place ready-made for success, with one of the nation’s most fertile recruiting landscapes in its own backyard, and a climate conducive to February and March competition. The Sycamores spent essentially the first six weeks of each season on a bus headed south, not only to escape the west Indiana frigidness, but to face quality competition that would improve the program’s RPI.

At USF, those same quality non-conference foes will gladly come to Hannahs’ front door, yet it won’t compromise his approach.

Hannahs said he’ll oversee a program with “unwavering” expectations that develops “confident, independent, stubborn players.” Though not a screamer or yeller, Hannahs — raised in the coal-mining country of southeast Ohio — says he’ll be brutally honest with his players.

“We have some pretty good teams up and down the state. So we’ve got work to do, and we are not going to shy away from it,” he said. “We’re going to get off that bus, and when we get back on it, win or lose, that opponent in the other dugout is going to respect the hell out of us.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.