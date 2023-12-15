For USF’s Alex Golesh and his peers, bowl season has become ‘bonkers’

TAMPA — Having spent the previous several days working at a pace devoid of reason or restrictor plates, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell downshifted last Thursday, albeit briefly.

The ReliaQuest Bowl signing ceremony represented a pit stop from the annual bustle — a grind prix, if you will — that major college coaches navigate in December. As he momentarily exhaled and took questions from local reporters in a Raymond James Stadium club area, Fickell was asked if he had read the NCAA proposal that would allow athletic departments to compensate athletes via a trust fund.

“I could have last night. I got home at 10 o’ clock,” Fickell said. “Before I fell asleep, I could have read it, but I didn’t want to read. I didn’t want to talk. I even asked my wife to not ask me about my day.”

At some point, Fickell and his peers will get a chance to decompress for more than a few fleeting minutes. Now is hardly that time.

There are recruits to visit. Practice plans to assemble. Bowl obligations to honor. Exit interviews to conduct with current players. Not to mention an unwieldy transfer portal — crammed with thousands of names — to study.

Any spare time for sleep is gravy.

“The calendar’s just bonkers. All of it is bonkers,” USF coach Alex Golesh said.

“It’s crazy. I’m going to write a book at some point. I don’t know if anybody will buy it, but (there are) some interesting nights where you’re trying to handle it all, manage it all.”

At a time when the typical college coach’s plate remains full year-round, December brings a platter. Some recent calendar modifications have transformed the job from unrelenting to nearly unamanageable in the year’s final month. Not that many coaches will elicit sympathy in light of their seven-figure salaries; it’s what they signed up for.

Question is, will the ruthless pace prompt some coaches to abandon the college game for the NFL?

“There’s just absolutely no structure,” Fickell said. “You’re going to drive some good people out of it, but the nature of the beast, the business that it is, you’re going to have plenty that are still going to do it.”

As time demands go, the grind began evolving into a gantlet six years ago, when the NCAA’s early signing period for football was implemented. That period, in which schools get letters of intent from most (if not all) of their signees, typically commences about five days before Christmas.

Preceding that is an NCAA contact period, in which authorized athletics department staff members can make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations. This year, that 16-day period began Dec. 1. Two days later, bowl matchups were formally announced, meaning coaches whose teams were bowl-eligible were juggling recruiting, game-planning and practices at the month’s outset.

Then, a day after the bowl matchups were announced, the NCAA transfer portal officially opened, giving student-athletes a 14-day window in which to enter their names. The windows (one in winter, one in spring) were established in 2022.

As a result, the juggling act became even more daunting; in addition to recruiting, planning and practicing, coaches had to devote time to sift through the thousands of prospects suddenly available that possibly could fill holes on their respective rosters.

Meantime, roster management became a two-way street; attention had to be devoted not only to those players potentially arriving via the portal, but those exiting the same way. Yet another job demand.

“The job description of a college football coach has changed in the last two years,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn, whose team faces Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James on Dec. 22. “But in the last year specifically. So you’ve just got to adapt, and you’ve got to adjust.”

The key, Golesh said, is prioritizing. In his view, the players already in his program remain his unquestioned top priority.

“I think at the end of the day — and I continue to say it — if you just wake up every morning and put your players first and put your staff first, and certainly in there your own family, I think you’re always going to make the right decision,” said Golesh, whose team faces Syracuse in Thursday night’s Boca Raton Bowl.

“It’s no different than how I felt when I first got here. I got here (in early December 2022) and was like, man, here’s all these guys in the portal, here’s these guys that are thinking about the portal. And, oh by the way, the recruiting class, there’s almost none, and there’s no staff. What do you want to do first?

“And I think I learned really, really quickly — as I have since I started coaching — to put your players first. Put the guys that are all-in first.”

That approach seems to have served him well. To this point, Golesh has assembled the American Athletic Conference’s top-ranked recruiting class (per 247Sports) and has put the Bulls through seven bowl workouts. During plane trips for recruiting visits, he has scouted Syracuse via laptop.

Additionally, he and his staff have diligently monitored the portal and reportedly have landed pledges from safety D’Marco Augustin (Youngstown State) and edge rusher Obi Ezeigbo (Division II Gannon University). On the flip side, he has watched a handful of Bulls enter the portal, though no departure was terribly surprising.

“Where you start to lose track a little bit is probably sleep,” Golesh said. “But it’s part of the job. It’s what we get paid for; it’s what we signed up for.”

Amid those obligations, Golesh recently held a weekend birthday party for his wife Alexis. The dozens of guests included 10 Bulls recruits on an official visit.

“This will be the 14th consecutive birthday party we do on an official-visit weekend for her birthday,” Golesh said the day before the party. “She’s a rock star.”

At some point, her husband will emerge from this unrelenting mosh pit — rife with plane trips, practices and portal monitoring — indigenous to his line of work.

“It’s the busiest time in your whole year,” Fickell said. “It is unbelievably crazy busy.”

Times staff writer Matt Baker contributed to this report.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

