Get used to seeing the Ravens more often

The Ravens have taken the NFL by storm this year, led by the uncanny skills of quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the NFL draws up its plans for 2020, the Ravens and Jackson will surely be in the center of the league’s radar screen.

The Ravens undoubtedly will get the maximum number of prime-time games, given that even their blowout wins manage to hold an audience, as fans wait to see what Jackson will do next. They’ll also become a staple of the 4:25 p.m. ET slot, gathering millions for the late-afternoon time slot whenever their games are played then.

Beyond the usual six games against AFC North rivals (Browns, Steelers, Bengals), the Ravens will host the Cowboys, Chiefs, Giants, Titans, and Jaguars. Baltimore will face the Patriots (if they win the AFC East), Eagles, Colts, Texans, and Washington on the road.

So get ready for the schedule release in April, and get ready for plenty of Ravens games in high-profile time slots next year, no matter what happens to them over the balance of 2019.