From used pucks to player-worn apparel, fans can splurge at Lightning’s locker room sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a game-used hockey pick or player-worn apparel from the Tampa Bay Lightning, you’re in luck.

Fans are invited to stop by Amalie Arena for the Lightning’s “locker room sale,” where all attendees can purchase one-of-a-kind Lightning gear.

The unique locker room sale will be held on the arena’s Pepsi Porch on Ford Thunder Alley, located at 401 Channelside Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

