I Used Cycling to Cope With Depression and Anxiety—But I Took It Too Far. Here’s How I Regained Control

Photo credit: Will Herold

It’s a winter morning in 2016, and I am thawing my toes in the bathroom sink of my college dormitory at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The pain starts with a subtle pins-and-needles feeling, then rushes in suddenly, accompanied by feelings of regret and dread, but also exhilaration. My cold digits finish searing, now redder than my wind-burnt cheeks and bloodshot eyes. Then I made an omelette.

This wasn’t an exceptional start to a Saturday for me—in fact, it had been somewhat of a pattern for at least a full year. I left the rowing team in high school to race mountain bikes, and I brought that same intensity to my riding in college. I would often finish an evening exam, strap some bags to my orange hardtail, and dash off into the night. I rode uphill until after midnight, stopping to lay in the snow for a few hours. I’d attempt to sleep while looking out of my cinched-up sleeping bag and waiting for first light.

Then came the massive descent before dawn, with numbed fingers that could barely squeeze a brake lever, and the not-so-graceful return to the bathroom sink. Regret, dread, exhilaration.

When my college peers would wake up in the morning, I was ready to tell the story of my excursion, fully prepared with mileage, elevation gain, and a brave face. I spent a lot of time with driven, athletic types in CU Boulder’s engineering program, so these outings sounded normal enough to them. Besides, it was only a bikepacking adventure, right?

It certainly felt adventurous, but I learned that my choices on those moonlit rides and solo slumber parties were ill-advised. It would be easy to chalk them up to beginner mistakes—forgetting pieces of gear, pushing too far with too few supplies, or rewarming body parts in hot water (turns out, experts don’t recommend this). After each big ride, I would also tell myself that story.

But again, this was a pattern, and I deliberately pushed my body to extremes even though I could have been safer with some basic preparation. One evening I left home and realized, after only a mile, that I had forgotten all my food except for two energy bars. I didn’t care. I refused to turn around, proceeding to climb 5,000 feet, feeling my energy plummet in sub-freezing temps.

It took me years to realize that I was using a bike as a tool for my own self-destruction.

In my everyday life, when I wasn’t riding, I was often overworked and overwhelmed; although I came across as self-assured, I struggled constantly with confidence and self-worth. I had many friends, but I often felt lonely. I did well in school, but I felt like I was barely scraping by every week. Feelings of anxiety and depression were starting to bubble up. I was so skilled at creating a façade of wellness that I convinced even myself that I was happy. In my family, I was always the kid who was put together and who was doing just fine on the outside. Extreme spaces—such as my bike rides—were where it felt okay to not be okay.

Performing at a high level involves pushing the envelope, and just because that level may be “extreme” or dangerous does not necessarily mean that it is self-destructive, according to Jane Caplan, M.D., a psychiatrist in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Until you understand the psychology of what’s happening inside the person themselves, you really can’t make that judgement,” she told me. “In the beginning stages of any extreme drive, a lot of times there is something unhealthy. There is anger, or there’s resentment, or there’s fear.”

Caplan, having worked with both athletes and CEOs, noted that another common theme she has seen is the need to prove something. Many driven people use their talents to fulfill that need.

There are, of course, other motivators of ambition. Speaking for myself, however, several of Caplan’s insights ring true. Although I didn’t recognize it at the time, I was angry and afraid that I had no good place in the world, and I needed cycling to prove that I was capable and worthy. I was a young man hurting, unaware of my own wounds. I sought out physically difficult activities because they distracted from the thoughts I was harboring inside, which felt too painful to address. Not only was my behavior creating physical risks, but my biking also enabled me to force emerging feelings back down where they continued to create self-doubt.

This need to distance myself from overwhelming feelings was compounded by the fact that, with a bike, I could literally run away. By jumping on the bike and riding away, even in dangerous conditions, I was also signaling to myself that I was finding safety, Caplan told me.

“I know that sounds a little paradoxical, but that’s what the brain and the body are feeling,” she said.

Photo credit: Will Herold

We’ve all likely learned about the body’s stress response—cortisol, adrenaline, fight-or-flight. We develop our own mechanisms to combat uncomfortable feelings, and sometimes people, like me, lean too heavily on one method and take it too far. The line between hurting and helping can be a fine one and is different for each person—and Caplan says it’s important to know when your coping mechanism has crossed the line.

My experiences have taught me that a large variety of coping mechanisms is needed to function well, and it may also be necessary to address the root causes of unpleasant feelings. And we can either let off steam slowly, or scream from the pressure.

“Screaming,” in my case, looked like pushing oneself harder than your body has been trained to do, repeating the same high-risk behaviors (perhaps hoping that something bad might actually happen), or finding that the only way to feel positive emotions is from the endorphin release after a grueling physical effort.

Letting off steam slowly, the other option, can happen any time of day and tends to involve “self-soothing”—teaching the mind to remain calm during times of stress—which helps prevent emotional crises when stress builds up. For me, key ingredients to help me let off steam slowly were allowing more space for vulnerability and closer relationships. For instance, I stopped pedaling past midnight when I started connecting more with my girlfriend. However, it can take time for your mindset to change, and I continue to actively work through many of my same uncomfortable feelings today.

I recently recruited a riding partner and went on a bikepacking trip in central Colorado. We pushed ourselves hard and took some risks along the way, but we never compromised on our well-being. We stopped for snacks, asked each other to slow down when needed, and shared products for chafing (because friends don’t let friends run out of chamois cream). It was an entirely different mentality than what motivated me to keep pedaling all those years ago.

One truth that may be universal is that cycling is not the answer for everything; I learned the hard way that not all adventures are healthy escapes. Reflecting on why physical challenge is valuable, as well as talking about it with others, is how fast riders become strong ones.

