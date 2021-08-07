USDA official highlights economic programs for locals

Aug. 7—USDA Rural Development Area Director Dan Jansen made a visit to the Effingham County Economic Development Advisory Board this week to provide an update on programs that might be of interest to county residents.

The Economic Development board established their Revolving Loan Fund Program from a $99,000 USDA Rural Business Development grant.

Jansen said the biggest programs that run out of the Effingham USDA office is home repair loans, new first time home-buyer loans and 504 loan-grant a program that helps low income families and elderly to stay in their homes.

He said with the 504 program to receive a grant the applicant must be over 62 years old, however the loan program doesn't have the 62 age restriction.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, if you need a new furnace or new roof we will do a 20-year loan at one percent if you qualify," Jansen said. "It's approximately $4.25 per month for every $1,000 you borrow."

Jansen said "It allows for someone on social security or a fixed income to make those payments to keep the house viable. If you ignore the roof for too many years, it becomes junk."

Todd Hull, a board member and Economic Development Director for the City of Effingham, asked Jansen what criteria qualifies someone for the loan.

"It is based on income," Jansen said.

He said the 504 loan-grant program can also be used for replacement of house siding, windows and furnace.

Board Chairman David Campbell asked Jansen where would someone get an application for one of the 504 loan-grant.

Jansen said to find out if someone qualifies for the 504 loan-grant program there is an application process. Call the USDA Effingham Service Center at (217) 347-7107 Ext. 4 for eligibility details.

He said on a municipal level the USDA continues to offer large sewer loans.

Jansen said the Rural Business Development grant is still $99,000, however since Effingham County already received the grant the county would be eligible for an Intermediary Relending Program (IRP) loan for up to $750,000 at either zero or one percent.

"The down side of this is you have to pay it back," Jansen said. "The good news is you can make a little money on that spread between programs. You would want to have one or two large borrowers ready."

He said another grant the county could look into is a USDA Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant. Jansen said the grant could be used for a business innovation center and funds could be used for the purchase of property or infrastructure costs.

"It requires partnering with another entity," he said. "So, it could be the county, plus a non-profit."

"So, you wouldn't be able to use that funding to help something like the Revolving Loan Fund?" Campbell asked.

"It would not be like the Revolving Loan Fund. It's more for hosting a place people can work out of," Jansen said.

Meanwhile, board members continue their work on revamping the wordage of the RLF application form and brochure that requires an applicant to provide at their own expense a credit report that is not over 90 days old.

Campbell said while they are making the final revisions to the Revolving Loan Fund application the board should consider whether or not they should require an applicant to provide a credit report now rather than wait for the final revision of the application. The board voted unanimously to require a Revolving Loan Fund applicant to provide at their own expense a credit report that is not over 90 days old with their loan application.

During public comments, Courtney Yockey, president and CEO of the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, said there would be a regional webinar on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. to cover upcoming grant opportunities for local businesses. He said the region includes Effingham, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Clark and Moultrie counties.

Anyone interested in the regional webinar can register at the newly launched Business Navigator Alliance of South Central and Southeastern Illinois website at ilbusinessnavigators.com

Yockey said on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance is hosting a virtual job fair in partnership with the City of Effingham and Effingham County Chamber of Commerce. He said businesses participating in the fair are Continental Mills, Hospital Sisters Health System, Peerless of America, Pepsi MidAmerica and Three Z Printing.

Campbell said currently the Revolving Load Fund program has $19,446 available to loan to businesses.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.