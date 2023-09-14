USD vs Lamar: Who has the edge in this Week 3 matchup?

South Dakota football did the improbable last week, holding St. Thomas scoreless in a defensive clinic.

“That’s a big deal in college football,” said USD coach Bob Nielson of his defense’s ability to shut out the Tommies. “You just don’t see many shutouts. It’s a tribute to (what) college offenses have become.”

South Dakota defensive tackle Nick Gaes was a big part of the impressive defensive performance, playing well enough to earn FCS National Defensive Player of the Week and his first MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors following the Coyotes' 24-0 win over St. Thomas.

The USD defense will face another test against what Nielson described as a balanced Lamar offensive attack as the Coyotes attempt to get over .500 on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into that matchup.

Lamar (0-2) at USD (1-1)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: The DakotaDome

TV/Radio: Midco Sports 2/ Coyote Sports Network

What’s at stake: Lamar is still searching for its first win of the season after losses to No. 8 Idaho and a road loss against Divison I FBS UL Monroe last week. The Cardinals are in the first year of a rebuild under new head coach Pete Rossomando after winning only one game in 2022.

Rossomando has served as an offensive line coach at Rutgers, Vanderbilt and most recently Charlotte. He also served as interim head coach, going 2-2, for Charlotte in 2022 after Will Healy was let go following a 1-7 start to the season.

What’s at stake for USD is keeping their season on the right track after winning their first game of the campaign last week against St. Thomas.

Who’s better? USD is the better team and has more talent at most positions, but the Coyotes are giving Lamar and the conference they play in plenty of respect. Nielson said he’s already seen marked improvement from Lamar in their first two games, and that the Southland conference is known for its offense.

Matchup to watch: We have our eyes on a couple of things, the first will be if the USD defense can continue its stellar play this week against what Nielson called a balanced offensive attack from Lamar.

As mentioned earlier, Gaes is coming off a performance that earned him FCS National Defensive Player of the Week honors and his first MVFC Defensive Player of the Week accolade. He had seven tackles, including five for 25 yards in losses and three sacks, two quarterback hurries and forced a fumble. Nielson said he liked the team’s pass rush as a whole too.

The other thing to watch is the Coyotes run game against Lamar’s defense. While USD's rushing hasn't been great to start the season -- the Coyotes rushed for only 106 yards last week against St. Thomas and 46 yards against Missouri in their season opener -- this is the game that could jumpstart it. The Cardinals are surrendering an average of 279 rushing yards per game, which means Travis Theis, Nate Thomas and Mike Mansaray should all get opportunities to attack a struggling Lamar rush defense.

USD wins if: Their defense continues their stellar play, and they can get their offense rolling. It doesn’t have to be through the run. As we saw last week the offense can sputter at times, but Aidan Bouman showed he can lead the offense to scoring drives through his passing.

Prediction: USD 28, Lamar 14. We expect the passing game and the defense to pick up where they left off against St. Thomas last week, but the run game should get going this week behind the Coyotes' dynamic backs.

