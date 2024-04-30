USD names Idaho's Carrie Eighmey as new women's basketball coach

Apr. 29—VERMILLION — The USD Coyotes have their next women's basketball coach.

Carrie Eighmey, who spent last year as the head coach of Idaho after successful stints at Division II Nebraska-Kearney and NAIA Hastings College, has been hired as South Dakota's new head coach, replacing Kayla Karius, who left last week to become the coach of Green Bay.

Eighmey went 15-16 in her first season at the Division I level, but prior to that put together an impressive track record in Nebraska. She is believed to have been in the mix for this job two seasons ago when Karius was hired.

"I am honored to accept the role as the head coach of the South Dakota women's basketball program!" said Eighmey in a statement. "There is a long history and tradition of success and excellence here and I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to continue building on that tradition. I have followed this program for many years and I've always been impressed by the support of the Coyote fan base. I am excited to get to work and see what we can build together!"

While at Hastings she went 68-31 in three seasons, which included going 28-6 with an Elite Eight appearance and a 25-win season that ended in the NAIA Final Four the next year.

From there she moved on to UNK in the formidable MIAA, and in eight seasons leading the Lopers Eighmey won 165 games, including 20 or more wins in five of her final six seasons there. That included three trips to the NCAA tournament and a 28-win campaign in 2022-23, her final season in Kearney.

Eighmey was an NAIA All-American guard at Hastings, helping the Broncos to a pair of national championships and leaving as the program's all-time assists leader, and began her coaching career there as an assistant. She then spent three seasons as an assistant at Fort Hays State before taking over as the head coach of her alma mater.

Her husband, Devin, serves as one of her assistant coaches.

USD went 23-13 last year, two years after they reached the Sweet 16 under Dawn Plitzuweit, who is now the head coach of Minnesota.

Eighmey is slated to be formally introduced as the new head coach on Tuesday, May 7 in Vermillion.