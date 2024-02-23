USD men's late rally falls short against Kansas City

Feb. 22—VERMILLION — South Dakota's late-game heriocs came up a few seconds short against Kansas City on Thursday night.

The Coyotes, who trailed by as much as 17 points in the second half, used a 21-9 run in the final four minutes to cut the lead to 80-78 with five seconds remaining, but ultimately fell to the Roos 82-78 in men's basketball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Trailing by five in the waning seconds, Paul Bruns drew contact, hit a jumper, then made the free throw to cut the lead to two. Kansas City's Jamar Brown, however, responded with a pair of free throws to push the lead back to two posssesions.

USD (10-18, 3-10), which was outscored 40-28 in the first half, got much of its offense from Kaleb Stewart, who finished with 25 points. Isaac Bruns added 13 points off the bench, and Lahat Thinoune had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The team shot 44.7 percent from the field, but struggled from behind the arch, shooting at a 26.7 percent clip. Conversely, Kansas City hit 12 3-pointers on 40 percent shooting.

The Roos were backed Brown's 27 points, and Cameron Faas' 22 points.

USD will play host to Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Saturday in Vermillion.