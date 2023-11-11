USD men reach century mark in rout of Vaqueros in Sioux Falls

Nov. 10—SIOUX FALLS — The offense was humming for South Dakota men's basketball on Friday night.

The Coyotes scored 61 first-half points en route to a 100-79 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley inside the Sanford Pentagon to improve to 2-0.

USD built a 61-27 halftime lead by draining nine 3-pointers and shooting 60.5 percent from the field. Though the Coyotes cooled off in the second half, going 2-of-9 from 3-point range, it reached the century mark against a Division I opponent for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Lahat Thioune had a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds. Kaleb Stewart added 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Rounding out the double-digit scorers, Max Burchill had 13 points, Bostyn Holt had 12 points and Felix Brostrom had 11 points.

UTRGV's Elijah Elliot led all scorers with 30 points, 17 of which coming in the second half to help the Vaqueros outscore the Coyotes 52-39 in that span. Ahren Freeman added 26 points, with 22 in the second half.

USD travels to Chicago to battle Big East program DePaul at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.