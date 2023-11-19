USD men fall to PFW in Arizona Tip-Off finale

Nov. 18—GLENDALE, Ariz. — Purdue Fort Wayne's second-half scoring surge was too much for the South Dakota men to overcome on Saturday afternoon.

Behind 17 second-half points from Jalen Jackson, the Mastodons (5-0) outscored the Coyotes (3-2) 57-40 in the final 20 minutes to defeat USD 93-81 in the Arizona Tip-Off championship game at Desert Diamond Arena.

Four USD players tabbed double-digits in the defeat. Max Burchill was 6-of-8 shooting for 18 points and three 3-pointers, while Bostyn Holt was 7-of-9 for 15 points. Felix Brostrom had 11 points and Kaleb Stewart scored 10 points. As a team, USD shot 29-of-55 from the field (53 percent), however, the Coyotes allowed 16 turnovers, resulting in 22 PFW points. The Mastodons also made 14 3-pointers.

The Coyotes trailed 20-12 to open the game, but increased the scoring to finish the half leading 41-36. PFW took over to open the second half, though, going on a 22-12 run to lead 58-50. USD managed to cut the lead to 70-67 on a 3-pointer from Burchill with 6:03 remaining, but PFW closed the game on a 23-11 run.

Five PFW players scored double-digits, with Quinton Morton-Robertson adding 17 points.

USD returns home to face Northland College at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.