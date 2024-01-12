USD men fall at Oral Roberts for fourth-straight loss

Jan. 11—TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota men's basketball was unable to snap Oral Roberts' home conference-winning streak in a 84-66 loss Thursday night.

After trailing by 16 points in the first half, the Coyotes fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to 48-46 following a layup from Lahat Thioune with 12:55 to play.

However, Oral Roberts went on a 16-6 run to stretch its lead to 71-58 with 5:11 remaining, and minutes later secured its 10th-straight conference home win. The loss puts USD's losing streak at four.

Kaleb Stewart's 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting paced the Coyotes' offense, while Paul Bruns had 13 points. Thioune had 10 points — all of which came in the second half — but USD was unable to get the 3-ball rolling, shooting just 2-of-12 from that mark in the second period.

Isaac McBride led the Golden Eagles with 21 points, and Jailen Bedford had 17 points. Oral Roberts shot 48.5 percent from the field.

USD's defensive woes continue, as the Coyotes have allowed 82 or more points in each of their past three games. In seven of their eight wins this season, USD has held opponents below 80 points, while allowing over 80 points in six of 10 losses.

South Dakota (8-10, 1-2 Summit) will vie to break its losing streak when it hosts St. Thomas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 in Vermillion.