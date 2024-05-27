USD Baseball to play in Santa Barbara for NCAA Tournament Regional

SAN DIEGO (KUSI/FOX 5) – The Toreros are headed to the Tournament! After winning the West Coast Conference Championship on Saturday with a 8-6 victory over Portland in Las Vegas, USD secured an automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Torero fans and family members won’t have travel far to watch their team, as the Selection Committee placed USD in the Santa Barbara regional where they will take on Oregon, Fresno State, and UCSB in the first round.

“We’re familiar with these teams, in my four or five years I’ve played all these teams (except) Santa Barbara. We’ve played a home and away with Oregon and did well against them” said Redshirt Junior Pitcher Conner Thurman. Thurman continued, “So familiar faces, which is good. It gives you a sense of calm and a sense of security. The initial reaction was we can win this thing.”

“These guys want to show the country what they’re all about…” said Torero’s Head Coach Brock Ungricht, “They want to get on that bus probably today to get up there and get ready to play. That’s all these guys look forward to doing, the competitive nature out of them is second to none.”

Can’t blame the Toreros for wanting to play immediately, as they are currently one of the hottest teams in the country. USD are riding a 10 game winning streak and have won 29 of their last 32 games. As a team, they have the 35th best batting average (.304) & the 13th best ERA (4.15) in the entire nation.

USD’s first game will be against Oregon on Friday May 31, @ 12:00 p.m. PDT on ESPNU.

