USD athletic director Jon Schemmel to speak at Mitchell Quarterback Club on Wednesday

Apr. 23—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Quarterback Club will convene at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at The Depot, with University of South Dakota athletic director Jon Schemmel as a guest speaker.

Other special guests in attendance will be the Dakota Wesleyan senior baseball players and the 2023 Class AA girls golf champion Mitchell Kernels. Mitchell and DWU coaches will also speak about their teams.

It will be the final meeting at The Depot for the school year. The Freight House room will open at 6:30 p.m.