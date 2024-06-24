USD alum Chris Nilsen qualifies for second Olympics in pole vault

Jun. 23—EUGENE, Oreg. — University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen will return to the Olympics in the pole vault.

Nilsen ensured his spot in Paris by tying for second at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials with a mark of 5.87 meters (19 feet, 3 inches) in the pole vault final on Sunday evening at Hayward Field.

Nilsen reached Sunday's final by placing in the top 12 during the preliminary competition on Friday. Other Olympic qualifiers include Jacob Wooten, who matched Nilsen in second, and Sam Kendricks, who won the event with a vault of 5.92 meters (19-5), which set a new U.S. Olympic Trials record.

The former Coyote won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he cleared 5.97 meters (19-7) and is also a two-time medalist at the world championships. He'll look to contend for a medal once again, standing as the third-ranked pole vaulter in the world.

The pole vault preliminary round at the 2024 Paris Olympics is Aug. 3, and the final is Aug. 5.