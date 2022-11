USC's Tuli Tuipulotu was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 10. Tuipulotu continued to be a disruptive force on the Trojan defensive line in USC's 41-35 victory over California. He recorded four tackles, with 2.5 for loss of 11 yards and two sacks for 10 yards. This is his third time taking home Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors this season (