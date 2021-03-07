USC's Tahj Eaddy hits game-winner to top UCLA
USC's Tahj Eaddy hit the game-winning three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in the game to top crosstown rival UCLA 64-63 at Pauley Pavilion to end the Trojans' regular season. The second-straight year USC ended the regular season on a late game-winner to stun the Bruins (on March 7, 2020, USC's Jonah Mathews hit the game-winning shot with one second left against UCLA to end the 2019-20 regular season). Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.