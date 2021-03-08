USC's Pac-12 title hopes end with Oregon's victory at Oregon State

Hans Tesselaar
·2 min read
Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy, left, shoots and makes a game-winning three-point shot.
USC's Tahj Eaddy hits a game-winning three-pointer over UCLA's Jaylen Clark on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

USC's wait for a conference championship in men's basketball continues.

The Trojans, who finished the regular season Saturday with a dramatic 64-63 victory over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, needed Oregon State to defeat Oregon on Sunday to claim the Pac-12 title.

But the Ducks defeated the Beavers 80-67 in Corvallis and won the Pac-12 with a 14-4 record, besting the Trojans' 15-5 mark by percentage points (.778 to .750.) USC shared the Pac-10 title in the 1984-85 season. The Trojans' last outright championship came in the 1960-61 season.

Oregon (19-5 overall) and USC (21-6) each experienced postponements this season because of COVID-19 protocols and the Ducks ended up playing two fewer conference games.

The teams met once, on Feb. 22 at Galen Center. USC scored the game's first 15 points and won 72-58. The teams could meet again Saturday if they advance to the final of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The tournament starts Wednesday with three games: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Washington State at 1 p.m., No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington at 4 p.m., No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 California at 7 p.m.

Oregon will play Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of the Arizona State-Washington State game.

The second-seeded Trojans will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Utah-Washington.

UCLA (17-8, 13-6) finished fourth in the Pac-12 and will play fifth-seeded Oregon State on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Beavers were sixth in the conference, but moved up a spot for the tournament because Arizona is ineligible. The Wildcats, under investigation for possible NCAA violations, self-imposed a one-year postseason ban.

The Bruins have lost three in row, none more agonizing than the one Saturday against the Trojans. UCLA never trailed in the game until Tahj Eaddy made a three-point shot with 1.4 seconds left.

Colorado is the third seed and plays at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Stanford-California.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Doggette Commits To Bearcats

    UC grabbed another big addition to its 2022 class Saturday with the commitment of three-star DT CJ Doggette.

  • USC overcomes its usual free-throw struggles to upend UCLA again

    USC again struggled from the free-throw line, including key misses late, but still beat rival UCLA when Tahj Eaddy hit a game-winning three-pointer.

  • Pac-12 Women's Basketball raises $11,700 after 117 total made threes through semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament

    For every three-point field made in both the men's and women's basketball tournaments, Pacific Premier Bank will be donating $100 to organizations focused on social injustice. After the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life, teams have made a total of 117 threes for $11,700.

  • Austin Ernst clinches third LPGA title with wire-to-wire victory at Drive On

    “(Austin's) really starting to believe in herself,” Drew Ernst said. “You can tell just talking to her, she’s almost a different person.”

  • Plaschke: USC's Andy Enfield must ride second magical March shot into success in NCAAs

    Tahj Eaddy's game-winner in USC's 64-63 win at UCLA was strikingly similar to Jonah Mathews' shot the year before. Now the Trojans must build off it.

  • USC stuns UCLA 64-63 on Tahj Eaddy's last-second shot

    Usually, the late-season dramatics belong to UCLA. After all, the Bruins own a record 11 national championships and their all-time roster boasts some of the game's greatest players. It was a bitter pill for the Bruins.

  • WATCH: Tahj Eaddy hits game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds to stun UCLA

    Full recap and postgame reaciton as USC stuns UCLA, 64-63, on Tahj Eaddy's game-winning 3-pointer.

  • Pac-12 Tournament: How to watch, bracket, matchups, tipoff times

    The time is here!

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational payout: Bryson DeChambeau banks nearly $1.7 million

    Here's the prize money and FedExCup breakdown for Bryson DeChambeau and the rest who made the cut at Bay Hill.

  • How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

    On Jan. 20, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman of color elected vice president alongside President Joe Biden. Roughly 191,500 U.S. flags covered the National Mall, representing the people...

  • Changed The Game: Manon Rhéaume, the first woman to play in a major American sports league

    By stepping onto the ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992, Manon Rhéaume became the first woman to play in a major American sports league.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • NBA hits Buddy Hield with a flopping warning, but he's hilariously holding his ground

    "Y'all wilding he push me"

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

  • Jordan Spieth on his sloppy Bay Hill finish: ‘I kind of want to go break something’

    Spieth recorded his third top-5 finish in his last four starts, but shot 76 on Sunday and remains winless since 2017.