USC's Neubauer ends state tournament in 28th place

Jun. 13—Two USC golfers competed at the Class A state boys' and girls' golf tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday at Pebble Creek in Becker.

Senior Kadyn Neubauer ended the two-day tournament tied for 28th place, with scores of 80 and 81 from the two rounds, for a total of 161.

Junior Parker Brock of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won the tournament with a combined score of 140.

For the girls, USC junior Emma Heggen finished in 54th place with a combined score of 193.

Due to weather, the second round was 16 holes.

Junior Lindsey Lund of Dawson-Boyd won the individuals portion for the girls with a score of 147.