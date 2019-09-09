USC's Kedon Slovis wins Pac-12 Football Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week honors in first career start

USC's true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who made his first career start and led USC to a 45-20 win over No. 23 Stanford by completing 84.8% of his passes (28-of-33) for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions, wins Pac-12 Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week honors for Sept. 9. It was the most yardage and completions and highest completion percentage by a USC true freshman quarterback in his debut. Slovis' yardage was the most by any Trojan since Sam Darnold's 397 in 2017 vs. Texas and the second-most by any Trojan true freshman in any game (behind Barkley's 380 at Notre Dame in 2009).

