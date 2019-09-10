USC's Kedon Slovis talks history of Trojan quarterbacks, outlook on season ahead

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth talk with USC's true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis following his stellar performance of 377 passing yards and three touchdowns last Saturday against No. 23 Stanford, earning him both Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman Player of the Week honors. Slovis reflected on his name being in the company of high-profile quarterbacks to start at USC, saying "It's really an honor to be amongst those names."

