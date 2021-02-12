USC's Isaiah Mobley credits brother Evan for setting up 'highlight plays'

Associated Press

Magic coach Steve Clifford made sure he got a pregame moment with Stephen Curry, who is from Charlotte where Clifford used to work and is friends with the superstar's father, Dell. Curry proceeded to go off on Orlando shortly thereafter. Curry knocked down 10 3-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Magic 111-105 on Thursday night.