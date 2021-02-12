USC's Isaiah Mobley credits brother Evan for setting up 'highlight plays'
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Earl Watson catch up with USC men's basketball's Isaiah Mobley after the Trojans' 69-54 win at Washington on Thursday night. The trio discuss the Trojans' chances of winning the Pac-12 Conference, the possibility of Evan going No. 1 overall at the NBA draft, and how Isaiah can continue to improve his game.