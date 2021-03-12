USC's Evan Mobley talks first career Pac-12 tournament game, 'truly honored' by annual performance selections
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and Richard Jefferson follow-up with freshman Evan Mobley after No. 2 USC men's basketball defeats No. 7 Utah 91-85 in double overtime to move on to the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Mobley set a new career-high in points with 26 on the night against the Runnin' Utes, while also adding nine rebounds and five blocks. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App.