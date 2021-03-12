USC's Evan Mobley talks first career Pac-12 tournament game, 'truly honored' by annual performance selections

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Aleem Ford scored 17 points and No. 6 seed Wisconsin made a stop on the last play to escape with a 75-74 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night. The Badgers (17-11) led by 18 in the final eight minutes and were up 73-57 with five minutes to go. The Nittany Lions (11-14) ended the game on a 17-2 run with Sam Sessoms scoring 13 of his 18 points during the final seven minutes to spark the rally.