USC's Evan Mobley sweeps weekly awards, wins Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors
The Pac-12 announced its 11th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and USC's Evan Mobley earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week accolades. Mobley becomes the second Pac-12 student-athlete to win both Player and Freshman awards in the same week (O. Okongwu, 11/25/19); his fifth Freshman of the Week honor is the most since the award's creation in 2019-20. He scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while also going a perfect 7-of-7 at the foul line, in a win at Stanford – the Trojans' first win at Maples Pavilion in six tries. Mobley averaged a double-double of 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in a 2-0 week that lifted USC into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 standings.