USC's Drew Peterson named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week

USC's Drew Peterson was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 14. With leading scorer and rebounder Isaiah Mobley out to injury, Peterson averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.5 blocks to lead USC to pair of victories of Pacific and then-No. 12 UCLA. Peterson shot 67 percent from both the field (14-21) and behind the arc (4-6), and converted 7-of-8 free throws. He recorded his first double-double of season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, along with career-best five blocks and four assists, as USC knocked off UCLA, 67-64, for its fifth straight victory in the series.