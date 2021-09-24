USC's Drake London catches up with Bruce Feldman to chat Trojans football

Bruce Feldman chats with USC's Drake London following London's monster performance with 13 catches for 170 yards and two scores in the Trojan's comeback win over Washington State. London and Feldman chat about the recent coaching change for USC, and how the Trojans are approaching the 2021 season with a competitive mindset, among a number of other topics. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.