USC's depleted depth will give players experience needed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Kartje
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lincoln Riley
    Lincoln Riley
    American football player and coach
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22, 2022: First year USC football coach Lincoln Riley interacts with wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson (10) from Mater Dei during spring practice at USC on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC coach Lincoln Riley interacts with wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson during spring practice at USC. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Even after all of the regular trips to the transfer portal, Lincoln Riley had never started spring with such little depth. Just 60 healthy scholarship players were suited up for USC when camp began last month — so few that the coach briefly considered adapting his practices.

No position has felt that dearth of depth this spring more than the defensive back, where a mix of departures and injuries left cornerbacks coach Donte Williams working with just six healthy players at Thursday’s final practice. One was L Simpson, a walk-on. Another was injured five-star freshman Domani Jackson, who’s not likely to see the field Saturday as his knee continues to recover. The remaining four had just a single start among them.

Among that group, sophomore Prophet Brown, the owner of that single start, may as well be a seasoned vet. By this point in spring, he’s received more reps than he could count at cornerback. Others have bounced back and forth between positions in the secondary, cross-training to make up for a lack of depth on USC’s current defense.

“Sometimes one play [off] is a blessing,” Brown said of his place in USC’s thin rotation. “Sometimes you don’t get a play. Sometimes you have to wait until the next period and thug it out.”

There shouldn’t be much waiting around for Brown during the spring game. With USC’s defense facing off directly against its offense, there’s only so much room to rotate. Likely starter Mekhi Blackmon, who transferred from Colorado, has sat out the past week with an injury and isn’t expected to play. Neither is Domani Jackson or redshirt sophomore Josh Jackson.

That leaves Brown, Ceyair Wright and a band of unproven outside corners to hold down the fort Saturday. For the few still standing, it’s been an invaluable experience.

“You look at the rep count of an individual, and you're like good lord that guy played dang near every snap of seven-on-seven or an individual played corner, safety and nickel all in the same practice,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I think long term, I think bigpicture, I think it's extremely valuable.”

USC cornerback Prophet Brown is tackled by San Jose State cornerback Nehemiah Shelton.
USC cornerback Prophet Brown is tackled by San Jose State cornerback Nehemiah Shelton during a game on Sept. 4, 2021, at the Coliseum. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Cornerback is hardly the only position that’s dealt with depth issues this spring. Offensive line is down to 13 scholarship players. Running back has just three, only one of which is a returner.

At rush linebacker, USC currently has just five players, four of whom changed positions after last season. The fifth is Romello Height, a transfer from Auburn. None have any starting experience.

“We definitely have to add guys, I think, at every position,” rush linebackers coach Roy Manning said. “Our team is aware of that — it's not a surprise. We're under the number that we need to be to be a good team, so I'm excited to continue to add those pieces and help this thing grow and push and push because it isn't rebuilt. The expectation is to win.”

Some of those additions are sure to come in the secondary. But for one spring at least, Brown basically had starting reps — and an assistant coach — to himself.

“Getting the reps is really good,” Brown said. You get to see yourself on film more and more. You just get more opportunity to grow.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Tua Tagovailoa compares the Dolphins’ offense to Alabama’s

    There's a familiarity there for him.

  • Cincinnati Reds end 'embarrassing' West Coast road trip with a shutout loss to Padres

    The Reds reached a new level of futility on the West Coast.

  • Pac-12 spring football power rankings: Will Utah surprise again? Don't count on USC

    The Pac-12 will be seeking its first College Football Playoff berth in six years. A power ranking of every team as spring football winds to a close.

  • A Pristine 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Is up for Auction

    One of just 66 produced with fuel injection, the car is expected to fetch over $500,000 in the auction, which ends on April 25.

  • NBA Playoffs: How many times has a No. 8 seed upset a No. 1 seed?

    The New Orleans Pelicans took everyone by surprise with their victory in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Will this be an opportunity for the Pelicans to make NBA playoff history?

  • National title-winning Alabama coach Gene Stallings decries state of college football

    Gene Stallings, who guided Alabama to the 1992 national championship, said he's not a fan of relaxed transfer rules and players profiting via NIL.

  • Wyc Grousbeck told Celtics front office to go all-in at trade deadline

    Appearing on Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck relayed his message to the front office at the trade deadline -- an approach which, thus far, is paying dividends for his team.

  • Ime Udoka provides update on status of Robert Williams III

    Prior to Game 2 vs. the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update on the status of starting center Robert Williams III, who is recovering from a knee injury.

  • Does Deebo Samuel not want to live in California?

    Plenty of theories emerged on Wednesday in the wake of the news that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has asked to be traded. Here’s one that was not widely discussed. Chris Simms explained on Thursday’s PFT Live that he poked around yesterday to try to get to the bottom of the situation, and he heard that [more]

  • Five-star Notre Dame quarterback target sets visit to PAC-10 program

    Things are heating up for the five-star

  • Handyman arrested for brutal Queens murder

    The NYPD has arrested 44-year-old David Bonola and charged him with the brutal murder of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal.

  • Recapping LSU’s recent recruiting wins under Brian Kelly

    The recruiting trail has been heating up for Brian Kelly and LSU. Here are all the names they have landed over the last few weeks.

  • Samantha Bee mirthfully slayeth Sen. Kyrsten Sinema at Arizona Renaissance Festival

    Associates of Samantha Bee recently asked Democrats at the Arizona Resaissance Festival whether they supported U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Bedenbaugh: OL building depth

    If there was any one position group surrounded with questions for Oklahoma heading into the spring, it was the

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • What Alabama football signee Shazz Preston said about working out with Devonta Smith

    St. James receiver Shazz Preston, who has signed with Alabama football, has worked with NFL receiver DeVonta Smith this offseason.

  • Ethiopians hope to fight for Russia in Ukraine

    STORY: Drawn by rumors on social media, queues of hopeful men have been forming outside the Russian embassy in&nbsp;Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.Their hope? To enlist to fight for Russia in Ukraine.What began as a trickle of volunteers swelled over two weeks to scores, two neighborhood residents told Reuters.Among them was 40-year-old security guard Biniam Woldetsadik - a retired soldier. "The reason I want to go to Russia is not to fight Ukraine but because I am not benefiting from my country. I'd rather be a national of a different country."There is no evidence that any&nbsp;Ethiopians have been sent to Ukraine, nor is it clear if any ever will be.On Tuesday, Reuters reporters saw several hundred men registering with&nbsp;Ethiopian security guards outside the embassy. The guards recorded their names and asked for proof of military service.By Wednesday, the number had dwindled to around 20.The Russian embassy did not respond to questions from Reuters about whether Russia was deploying Ethiopian volunteers to Ukraine.It issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the&nbsp;Ethiopians who showed up outside the embassy were well-wishers expressing "solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."The Ethiopian foreign ministry welcomed the Russian statement for what it called "refuting the unfounded reports of recruitment for the Russian Armed Forces" but did not respond to Reuters questions. Neither did the Russian foreign ministry.Many parts of Ethiopia are riven by conflict and annual inflation hovers around 30%.Men in the queue said they'd been drawn by rumors of monetary incentives on social media and the possibility of work in Russia after the war.Such as trader Leta Kibru."I am willing to leave&nbsp;Ethiopia&nbsp;to support the Russian government in whatever way I can. I want to go and fight along Russians now and in future."He said he had heard about a $2,000 payout from friends who had registered before him. Two others in the queues this week said they had seen posts on Facebook saying the embassy was signing up recruits.Reuters was not able to find any posts on the subject from official sources or confirm any such offer.Ethiopia has called on all sides in the war to exercise restraint.It did not vote on a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the February 24 invasion of Ukraine which Russia calls a "special operation".Many in Ethiopia have voiced solidarity with Russia, which has enjoyed close relations with the Horn of Africa nation since the Soviet era.

  • Eagles moving JJ Arcega-Whiteside from WR to the TE position

    In a move that could add years to his career here in Philadelphia, the Eagles are moving JJ Arcega-Whiteside from WR to the TE position

  • Oklahoma Football showcases alternative logo at midfield for Spring game

    The Spring Game Oklahoma Outline logo returns for the 2022 scrimmage as fans clamor for it to remain permanently.

  • NFL mock draft: Projecting the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

    Expect the unexpected at the top pick.