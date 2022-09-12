USC's Caleb Williams named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after 300-yard performance

Husker Online

Scott Frost’s time as Nebraska’s head coach has come to an end. On Sunday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the Huskers are parting ways with Frost, who compiled a 16-31 overall record with a 10-25 mark against Big Ten Conference competition and a 6-17 mark against Big Ten West opponents. Alberts and Nebraska elected to not wait until Oct. 1 to fire Frost when his buyout would decrease from a little more than $15 million to a little more than $7.5 million.