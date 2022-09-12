USC's Caleb Williams named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after 300-yard performance
USC's Caleb Williams named Pac-12 Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Two, for Monday, Sept. 12.