USC's Boogie Ellis named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

LONDON (Reuters) -Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine, a charge denied by Moscow. Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader had asked him about the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO, to which he had responded it would not be "for the foreseeable future". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters what Johnson had said was not true, or "more precisely, a lie".