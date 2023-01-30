USC's Boogie Ellis named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva
USC's Boogie Ellis was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 30. Ellis scored a career-high 31 points to lead USC to a 77-64 stormback victory over No. 8 UCLA for the Trojans' first top-10 win since 2017. Ellis alone matched UCLA's second-half output, erupting for 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor (3-4 3FG) and perfect 10-of-10 at the line as USC turned a 37-25 halftime deficit into as much as a 15-point lead.