USC's Austin Jackson wins Pac-12 Football Offensive Lineman of the Week honors

USC junior Austin Jackson, who anchored an offensive line effort that allowed true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis to pass for 377 yards with only 1 sack, wins the Pac-12 Football Offensive Lineman of the Week honor for Monday, Sept. 9. Jackson had a key seal block to spring tailback Stephen Carr for a 25-yard touchdown around the left side late in the first half to start USC's 35-point run to finish the game. Jackson also blocked a third quarter field goal (the second of his career) that would have brought Stanford within a point of tying the Trojans.

