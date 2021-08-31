USC's Andy Enfield and Andy Katz discuss the Trojans depth chart, Isaiah Mobley's evolving role

USC men's basketball head coach Andy Enfield chats with Andy Katz on the excitement surrounding the Trojans heading into the 2021-22 season. Enfield also talks about what to look forward to from returning star Isaiah Mobley as he enters his junior season. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.