USCquarterbackCaleb Williams headlines Walter Camp's 2023 Player of the Year Watch list
Aug. 12—Players from 35 different schools representing 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the preseason watch list.
Ohio State has four players on the watch list, while seven schools (Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and Washington) each have two.
"We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation," Foundation president Tony Mortali said in a press release. "This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football."
The 2023 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid‐November.
The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN's College Football Awards Show in December. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation's 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven in early 2024.
Appearing on the preseason Watch List is not a requirement for a player to win the Walter Camp award or be named to the All‐America team.
2023 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch
—
Who will be UConn's starting quarterback? Three are competing
—
Could this prospect be next UConn product to reach major leagues?
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Joe Alt, OL, Notre Dame
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Chevan Cordiero, QB, San Jose State
Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Samson Evans, RB, Eastern Michigan
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Olu Fashanu, OL, Penn State
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma
Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Miss
Taylen Green, QB, Boise State
Frank Harris, QB, UTSA
Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State
Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
Jaylin Lucas, RB/KR, Indiana
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Kool‐Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama
Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Jaydn Ott, RB, California
Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington
Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State
Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky
Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio
Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson
Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas