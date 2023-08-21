USC YouTube show previews San Jose State opener and looks at 2023 season

The offseason is ending. The 2023 college football season is about to begin at USC. It’s game week. We made it through another eight months of offseason speculation and debate. Now we get to watch live games and see if USC is ready to back up the talk.

In their final show before USC’s season opener, Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya at Trojan Conquest Live previewed the San Jose State game. They made game predictions for the full USC season. They looked at the Pac-12 title race. They wondered if USC will be able to field a top-50 defense according to multiple statistical measurements.

Catch Tim and Rick with Tony Altimore for the USC postgame show, live after every USC football game this fall. With USC hosting San Jose State this coming Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific, expect the season premiere of the USC postgame show to air at or near 8:30 p.m. Pacific, maybe 8:45.

