New USC YouTube show identifies key reasons the Pac-12 died

Rick Anaya is the co-host with Tim Prangley of Trojan Conquest Live, one of multiple shows on the USC channel at The Voice of College Football. You can watch Rick and Tim on Sundays and can soon catch them on the USC football postgame show, following each Trojan football game this season. The first USC postgame show will be right after the San Jose State game on August 26.

Rick Anaya wanted to create his own standalone USC show in addition to Trojan Conquest Live. He unveiled his new YouTube show last week, called “Trojans Talk On Tap.”

In this premier episode, Rick traces the timeline of events which led to the death of the Pac-12 as we know it. You’re aware of a lot of these events, so we’re not going to lay out the full list of important moments. We will, however, mention one event Rick brought up. It’s an overlooked moment which caused the Pac-12’s eventual destruction.

Rick very astutely pointed out the three-year contract extension the Pac-12 CEO Group gave to Larry Scott in March of 2017. Scott had utterly whiffed on getting the Pac-12 Network a DirecTV deal and other deals on visible distribution platforms. His Pac-12 Network dream had essentially died. The plan, the vision, for maximizing revenue through Pac-12 Network had failed.

There was no good reason to give Scott that three-year extension. One year later, in 2018, the Pac-12 (led by Scott) rejected ESPN’s offer to take over distribution of the Pac-12 Network. Those two events are linked, and they are central to the death of the Pac-12. Rick delivered a very smart, thoughtful overview of how the Pac-12 arrived at this disastrous state of affairs.

ESPN offered to take over distribution for Pac-12 Networks in exchange for extending its media rights deal. The Pac-12 said no. My story with @SmittySBJSBD (behind the paywall). https://t.co/dh5zykCibU — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 25, 2019

Be on the lookout for the next episode of “Trojans Talk On Tap” with Rick Anaya, and be sure to subscribe to, like, and share the USC YouTube channel at The Voice of College Football.

