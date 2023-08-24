USC YouTube show discusses Reggie Bush lawsuit, Trojans’ improving QB room

USC fans care a lot about Reggie Bush getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy reinstated. It goes beyond the fact that Bush was announced as the 2005 Heisman winner on Heisman night in New York, and that nothing can — or should — change that reality. Voters voted for Bush over Vince Young, and nothing historically can alter that particular truth.

The deeper reason this issue is such a lightning rod — and USC fans care so much about it — is that we can see how laughable the NCAA’s punishments were toward USC. Athletes now get compensated — albeit not yet with a take-home paycheck — and the attitudes toward college athletes cashing in on their skills have changed. Moreover, Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M clearly did not follow all the rules when he played college football, but the 2012 Heisman hasn’t been stripped from him. The 2010 Heisman wasn’t stripped from Cam Newton despite all the controversies which surrounded his family.

The point is not that Manziel and Newton should have had their Heismans stripped; it’s just the opposite. Bush never should have had his Heisman stripped.

At The Voice of College Football, Tim Prangley and USC J discussed Reggie Bush’s lawsuit against the NCAA. They also talked about new quarterback recruit Julian Lewis and the progress of all the quarterbacks in the USC quarterback room:

⚠️In case you missed it LIVE⚠️ – @USCJ32 and I talked:

✅Reggie fighting back against the NCAA

✅What Reggie's defamation suit means for USC

✅Julian Lewis, #1 QB & recruit in 2026 class

and much more…

You can catch the replay here: https://t.co/WmOxgumNvh pic.twitter.com/9ZBuI9ZD1D — Tim Prangley (@Tim_Prangley) August 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire