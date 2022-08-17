USC’s New York alumni group increases: Olaijah Griffin goes to the Giants

USC will have to travel to the state of New Jersey as a member of the Big Ten. USC will have Rutgers as part of its schedule at some point in the future. When the Trojans eventually do make the trek to New Jersey, they might have a larger cheering section on their sideline against the Scarlet Knights, though this is two years away from potentially happening.

We don’t know if USC will play Rutgers in 2024, or 2025, or 2026. If the New York Giants have a strong defense in the next few seasons, however, there’s a chance that three USC standouts could support the Trojans in New Jersey.

Leonard Williams and Adoree Jackson are already on the Giants’ roster. They represent USC on Big Blue. Now they have another Trojan coming to New Jersey to join them.

Olaijah Griffin, recently waived by the Buffalo Bills, was picked up by the Giants. Griffin gains Jackson as a mentor in the Giants’ secondary. With Williams up front, the Giants are acquiring a greater USC flavor on the defensive side of the ball.

The #Giants have claimed CB Olaijah Griffin, according to his agent @jtoosonlaw.

Griffin is trying to stick on an NFL roster. It is notable that former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, now the head coach of the Giants, will be coaching him. It brings up the question: Did Daboll see something about Griffin when he was with the Bills which convinced him and the Giants to bring Griffin aboard? That could be an encouraging sign, though we’ll have to wait and see.

