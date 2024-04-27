USC WRs Brenden Rice, Tahj Washington snubbed on Day 2 of NFL draft

The USC Trojans had two players picked on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Calen Bullock went to the Houston Texans, and MarShawn Lloyd went to the Green Bay Packers, both in the third round. They will not have to wait until Day 3 of the draft on Saturday. Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington were not as fortunate. They are still on the board heading into Saturday. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for two receivers who had hoped to be Day 2 selections.

Let’s remember that a few years ago at the NFL draft, Amon-Ra St. Brown was not snapped up in the first 100 picks or the first three rounds. His considerable talent and athleticism were ignored and undervalued by NFL teams. The Detroit Lions finally took him in the fourth round on Saturday — Day 3 — at pick No. 112. St. Brown has become a legitimate star in the NFL, helping the Lions come agonizingly close to making their first Super Bowl.

Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice can look at St. Brown — a very good USC Trojan receiver — as a source of inspiration. When they finally are picked at this year’s NFL draft, they will have a lot of motivation to prove people wrong and punish the many NFL teams which passed on them in the second and third rounds of Day 2.

