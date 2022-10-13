USC WR Jordan Addison is a player Bears should eye in the 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: USC WR Jordan Addison originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It is unconscionable how the Chicago Bears’ organization seemingly refuses to provide talented skill players for its beleaguered offense.

Primarily, the wide receiver position has been a long neglected area in Chicago for years.

Even when selecting a receiver in the first round (Kevin White, 7th overall in 2015), the Bears decision produced nothing substantial.

Hopefully, should Chicago target the receiving position in April, it’ll focus on 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison.

Name: Jordan Addison

School (Year): USC (Jr)

Measurables: 6’0”, 175 lbs / 4.39 40-time

Career Notes: Fred Biletnikoff Award (2021); Consensus All-American (2021); First-team All-ACC (2021); 192 receptions / 2,738 receiving yards / 14.3 yards per catch / 27 touchdowns

Best Game: Addison helped lead the Panthers to an important ACC Coastal divisional win over the Virginia Cavaliers (November 20) last season by a score of 48 to 38. The synergy between Addison and eventual NFL first round (Pittsburgh Steelers) quarterback, Kenny Pickett, led to an incredible 14 receptions, 172 receiving yards and four touchdown output on the overmatched Cavaliers.

What they’re saying about him: “When I look at receivers, especially at USC, he, in my opinion, is the best prospect to come out of USC since me.” - Retired NFL Wide Receiver Keyshawn Johnson

Skill Set: Addison (2021 Biletnikoff Award) moves with deceptive speed and a languid fluidity that creates easy separation from pass defenders. A scheme proof, quarterback friendly receiver, Addison can execute the entire route tree and merge seamlessly with any level of pass thrower. He also displays a sinewy toughness during and after the catch that belies his slight framing. Catching a combined 23 touchdowns as a member of two teams (Pittsburgh 17, USC 6) in his last 20 games played, epitomizes how effective Addison can be.

Why Chicago? At some point, the Bears need to provide starting quarterback Justin Fields a quality true primary receiver. As evidenced this past week versus the Vikings, wideout Dante Pettis dropped two catchable passes that would have continued drives for the Bears. Although Darnell Moony is a fine receiver, he should probably be utilized more as a slot receiver than a boundary wideout. Addison is proving just how adaptable and versatile his abilities are by continuing 2021”s success at an entirely new school. Last season, he played at Pittsburgh and is now currently playing for the Trojans of USC. Maybe next season he could carry over that successfulness for a third team, the Chicago Bears.

