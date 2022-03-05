USC WR Drake London to hold personal pro day before NFL draft

Luke Easterling
1 min read
  • Drake London
    College basketball player (2020–2020) Southern California

USC wide receiver Drake London will not participate in the Trojans’ pro day workout later this month, but will instead hold his own workout for NFL scouts and decision-makers on April 5th, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

London suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year, and is still working his way back to full strength.

Despite the injury, London is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and one of the first pass-catchers off the board, thanks to his impressive combination of size and athleticism.

2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections for combine week

