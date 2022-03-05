USC WR Drake London to hold personal pro day before NFL draft

NFL teams are being told USC WR Drake London won’t work out at USC’s 3/23 pro day but will instead hold his own pro day 4/5 in L.A. London is rehabbing an ankle injury, and word is he’s doing well but wants to give himself as much time as possible before working out for teams. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 5, 2022

USC wide receiver Drake London will not participate in the Trojans’ pro day workout later this month, but will instead hold his own workout for NFL scouts and decision-makers on April 5th, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

London suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year, and is still working his way back to full strength.

Despite the injury, London is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and one of the first pass-catchers off the board, thanks to his impressive combination of size and athleticism.

