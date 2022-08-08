USC WR coach Dennis Simmons on Jordan Addison at training camp: ‘He’s a true pro’

As USC training camp gets off the ground, what are coaches saying and noticing? Some details emerge more immediately and readily than others.

One obvious detail: Jordan Addison is a stone-cold operator.

USC receiver coach Dennis Simmons talked to Keely Eure of USC Athletics. He discussed various aspects of the wide receiver group in these early stages of Augut camp. When asked about Jordan Addison, a simple statement immediately came to mind.

“He’s a true pro,” Simmons stated.

Addison is already bringing a level of maturity that should rub off on the Trojans’ other receivers. When Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford see that Addison is projected as a top-15 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and they connect that stature to the professionalism Addison brings to the locker room and the practice field, that should instantly motivate them to follow Addison’s example.

This is exactly how USC’s offense can become supremely lethal in 2022: not just by Addison doing his thing, but by other receivers striving to match his standard. USC getting big contributions from the third, fourth and fifth receivers is arguably more important than Jordan Addison lighting up the stat sheet, though both ingredients will be part of a winning recipe for the Trojans.

“I’m really just a monitor; they dictate the playing time by the consistency and effort they put on the field.”@keelyismyname sat down with @CoachSimmonsSC to discuss @USC_FB’s talented wide receivers and more: pic.twitter.com/5CdkqqQ4el — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 7, 2022

List

Complete Pac-12 football game predictions for 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire