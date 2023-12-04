USC WR Brenden Rice might play in Holiday Bowl despite Senior Bowl decision

USC’s Brenden Rice has formally been invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. That invitation was extended several days ago.

The senior transferred to USC football in 2022 but struggled in his first year. It was a very different story in 2023, with Rice reeling in 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged over 17 yards per reception, too. The Chandler, Arizona, product started his career at the University of Colorado.

His father is legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, a three-time Super Bowl champion who is considered the best wide receiver of all time.

The Senior Bowl doesn’t take place until February 3, which means Rice has a couple of months to prepare for it and make sure he’s in the best shape possible in front of all 32 NFL teams. Because of that two-month gap, there is still a chance Rice might play for USC against Louisville on December 27 in the Holiday Bowl. We will soon find out if Rice does indeed join the Trojans in San Diego.

