USC won’t have cornerback available for April 20 spring game

The USC football spring game is this coming Saturday, April 20. There are a lot of interesting plot points and a lot of position battles to watch. USC fans who will come to the Los Angeles Coliseum will be eager to see how new coordinator D’Anton Lynn develops the Trojans’ defense. There are definitely a lot of defensive players to evaluate as the Trojans turn the page from the Alex Grinch era and try to make substantial improvements on that side of the ball. Unfortunately, cornerback John Humphrey won’t be one of them. Lincoln Riley said Humphrey will miss the rest of spring ball with an injury which required minor surgery.

John Humphrey is a transfer from UCLA. He is very familiar with D’Anton Lynn and his scheme. He should fit very well into the 2024 USC defense. If there was a player to miss the spring game, Humphrey does not represent as much of a setback as other players, precisely because he doesn’t need to be taught the Lynn scheme from scratch.

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said #UCLA CB John Humphrey had to have a minor surgery that will force him to miss the rest of spring.

