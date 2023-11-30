USC women’s basketball is setting up something special in its last Pac-12 season

The USC women’s basketball team is unbeaten through its first six games. That’s very good news. The even better news is that the Trojans’ 6-0 record has come against good opponents. Ohio State is a nationally ranked team. Seton Hall and Penn State come from power conferences. Florida Gulf Coast, whom USC defeated in its second game of the season, is one of the better mid-majors in the country. FGCU defeated North Carolina recently. That win over Florida Gulf Coast is a good win which will boost USC’s resume.

In the middle of December, college students deal with exams and pre-Christmas activities. Coaches at various college basketball programs will not schedule elite nonconference opponents from mid-December through Christmas Day. This is the case with USC, whose list of opponents in the coming weeks is not daunting. The Trojans don’t play many games, either. USC plays just three games between December 4 and Christmas.

All of this leads to a not-that-wild prediction: USC should be unbeaten when it arrives at the start of its Pac-12 Conference schedule on December 30 against UCLA. With the Bruins being No. 2 in the country, that USC-UCLA game has a chance to be a top-five battle, maybe even a matchup of top-four teams.

It’s an exciting time for USC women’s basketball right now.

Just wait one month. Then it will become a matter of national conversation.

