USC women’s basketball plays elite defense, grabs giant road win at Oregon State

This was a big game for USC women’s basketball. Not only did the Trojans have a chance to beat top-15 opponent Oregon State on the road; they learned before tipoff that Oregon State star post player Raegan Beers would not play due to an injury. Oregon State probably deserved to be favored with a fully intact lineup, but Beers — who has given USC all sorts of problems with her defense and rebounding — needed to be on the floor for Oregon State to maintain an edge. Without her, USC had an opening to do something. Could the Trojans take advantage? Yes.

There’s a lot to unpack from Sunday’s 58-50 USC win in Corvallis. Let’s go through the details of the game and its significance:

3-POINT DEFENSE

Defend the 3, win the game. Oregon State finished 5 of 23 on 3-pointers, none in either the 2nd or 3rd quarters, only two in the 4th. #USC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

MCKENZIE FORBES WITH BIG BUCKETS AND BOARDS

McKenzie Forbes is stepping up in the 4th Q, again. Seen it many times this season. #USC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

JUJU WATKINS EFFORT AT BOTH ENDS

There's an anti-JuJu Watkins troll here on Twitter who just asked why anyone would want to play with JuJu. Simple answer: She plays her butt off on D even when she's 5 of 26 from the field through 3 quarters. She's a winner and a great teammate.

Everyone wants to play with JuJu — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

GREAT D OVERCOMES POOR SHOOTING -- IT STARTED EARLY

If anyone told you that JuJu Watkins would make just 4 of 20 shots, that McKenzie Forbes wouldn't score a point, and that USC would shoot 27% in the first half, you likely would not have predicted USC would lead by 6. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

GAME-LONG THEME

JuJu Watkins is 4 of 22 midway through the 3rd quarter. USC leads by 13. What does that tell you about this team and this defense from the Gottlieb-Burns braintrust? — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

RAYAH MARSHALL TAKES ADVANTAGE OF RAEGAN BEERS' ABSENCE

Rayah Marshall was TOUGH on the boards in #10 @USCWBB’s 58-50 over #11 Oregon State: 11 pts | 17 rebs | 1 ast | 1 stl | 2 blks#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/56tVNvca3M — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) February 18, 2024

PAC-12 STANDINGS UPDATE

USC moves to 20-4 on the season. The Trojans are now 10-4 in the Pac-12, part of a 3-way tie for second place with Oregon State and Colorado. Stanford now has a 2-game lead in the loss column for first place. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

PAC-12 TIEBREAKERS

USC has swept OSU.

OSU has swept Colorado.

USC has lost to CU but gets the Buffs at home next weekend. #Pac12tiebreakers https://t.co/6OWIdZ3mMe — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT

If USC can beat Colorado and Utah this next weekend in the Galen Center, the Trojans should get the No. 2 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament. https://t.co/sqFupWlFLm — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

HOSTING MARCH MADNESS AT THE GALEN CENTER

USC probably needs just 2 more wins (no more than 3) to lock up a top-4 seed in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. As @Adam_Bradford14 has noted, a top-4 seed means #USC *hosts* NCAA tourney games at the Galen Center on the opening weekend. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

NCAA TOURNAMENT SEED UPDATE

USC, after this W over Oregon State, should be a projected No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, displacing UCLA, which lost to OSU on Friday. https://t.co/3AhRXqRfJF — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

NO. 1 SEED? POSSIBLE!

If USC can beat both Utah and Colorado next weekend in Galen, the Women of Troy have a shot at a No. 1 seed. That is in play as a result of this Oregon State win. https://t.co/t5XYX0S4ii — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

NCAA TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND -- FILE AWAY THE DATES!

With @USCWBB now very likely to host NCAA Tournament games at the Galen Center (not a lock just yet, but getting very close!), mark down these dates: March 22 and 24 (Friday-Sunday)

March 23 and 25 (Saturday-Monday) That's when USC might *host* NCAAT games.

Tell your friends! — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) February 18, 2024

BIG BUCKET

11 points and 17 rebounds on the day for Ray ‼️ 📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/ZojjdBKwsz — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) February 18, 2024

ONIONS!

JUST ENOUGH FROM JUJU

JuJu’s floater is pure 🤌 pic.twitter.com/2vNXBkqwau — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) February 18, 2024

